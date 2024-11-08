Skip to footer

Honorable service that glorifies God

As we accept God’s redeeming love, we find freedom from lingering effects of trauma and regret – and a way forward.

  • By Matthew Schmidt

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Nothing can tarnish God’s glory or hinder God from providing care for His creation – this is a comforting reality brought out by Christian Science.

This spiritual truth is needed by many in the world today, including those who serve in dangerous situations, such as military service members as well as police officers and other first responders. Their service can sometimes require them to make very difficult decisions while under great pressure. For some, these decisions continue to be very troubling even long after they were made.

If a tragic mistake was made in the heat of the moment, it can be a heavy burden to carry. It may seem that there is little or no hope for healing. But prayer as taught by Christ Jesus and further illuminated in the teachings of Christian Science truly can make a difference for the better.

The lingering effects of trauma would seem to run counter to the promises of God’s deliverance and care given so clearly throughout the Bible and demonstrated especially in Christ Jesus’ healing works. Jesus taught, “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:10). The Greek word translated in this passage as “persecuted” can also refer to being pursued.

This second meaning seems to fit many individuals who are dealing with trauma and regret from having encountered tragic circumstances or from having made a mistake; they may have striven to be truly righteous in their service to others, but they are being negatively pursued by the past.

In divine reality, “the kingdom of heaven” is theirs, and everyone’s, now and can be demonstrated now.

I have witnessed proof of this deliverance while serving as a chaplain in the United States Army Reserve. In one case, I got a call from a soldier who had been unable to sleep and was troubled by anger and guilt over things that had happened while he was in combat.

The message that came through prayer was a simple statement. I told him, “These emotions don’t glorify God.” As we considered this, he could easily grasp the need to express forgiveness. But he wasn’t so immediately able to let go of guilt.

I pointed out the Bible account of how Jesus interacted with Peter after Jesus’ resurrection (see John 21:15-17). Jesus did not even mention the fact that Peter had denied knowing him three times in the hours leading up to the crucifixion. Instead, Jesus asked Peter three times if Peter loved him.

This interaction gave Peter a chance to affirm his love and find freedom and redemption from his mistake. I shared what this meant to me: that instead of staying trapped in guilt, we can always ask ourselves if we are loving God and His Son, the Christ. As we grow in this love, God will show us how to correct any past wrongdoing and free us from fear and guilt.

The next day the soldier said he had slept well, and a month later he said that God had taken his “stony heart and replaced it with a fresh one.” We praised God together.

Jesus’ teachings can free us from the belief that we are inherently flawed or prone to making mistakes – His teachings show us the pure love of God that we naturally express in our true nature as God’s child. The understanding of this truth enables us to drop old ways of thinking and acting and claim and express more of what we really are as God’s offspring, spiritual and pure.

It’s helpful to think less of remedying the past or present, and instead let God, through His impartial love, draw us closer to Him. Then we become more aware of God’s presence and goodness as we love God and what He has done for us. The glory of God, delivering us from all evil, is seen more clearly as individuals are drawn to infinite good, God.

All that is created by God must glorify Him. Christ Jesus’ sacrifice through the crucifixion, and his exaltation in the resurrection and ascension, proved that no circumstance could tarnish God’s glory. Jesus proved that everyone’s true self is at one with God, our divine Principle, on whom we can rely. The man and woman of God’s creating could never express or experience anything but goodness that glorifies God.

All the baggage of negative qualities and feelings can drop from consciousness when we awake to what we really are in our true light as God’s spiritual image and likeness.

Adapted from an article published in the Sept. 2, 2019, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Enjoying this content?
Explore the power of gratitude with the Thanksgiving Bible Lesson – free online through December 31, 2024. Available in English, French, German, Spanish, and (new this year) Portuguese.
Read the Thanksgiving Lesson

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Honorable service that glorifies God
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/1108/Honorable-service-that-glorifies-God
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe