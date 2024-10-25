Embracing change: A spiritual approach

Living in a world filled with constant change can feel unsettling. And some shifts – whether in our personal lives, the workplace, or the globe – are so big or sudden that it seems we can’t help but feel overwhelmed.

But I’ve learned through Christian Science that we don’t have to be afraid of change. Instead, we can trust in God’s unchanging goodness, which is always guiding and supporting us.

In “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, tells us, “The divine Mind that made man maintains His own image and likeness” (p. 151). This speaks to the permanence of God’s love and care for each of us, His image and likeness.

No matter how much the world around us changes, we can rest assured that God’s spiritual creation – what we all truly are – remains intact and undisturbed. God’s goodness is continually expressed in our lives and everywhere. This understanding allows us to face change without fear.

Jesus taught and demonstrated how to embrace change with grace and confidence, trusting that God is always in control. He fully expressed Christ, the true idea of God, which shows us the unbreakable link we have with divine Love.

When we look to Christ, we gain a clearer view of God’s perfect plan for us, including constant progress and growth. This Christly understanding enables us to see that every moment is an opportunity to witness more of God’s care and direction.

There was a time when I faced a significant career change, and at first I was filled with uncertainty. But as I prayed, it became clear to me that I could actively embrace this change as a spiritual opportunity.

I saw that what I really needed wasn’t to just find a new job or adapt to a new role, but to grow in my understanding of God’s infinite provision. Each step forward, inspired by prayer, revealed more of God’s plan for me, opening doors to new experiences, insights, and connections that I would not have encountered otherwise.

And instead of feeling anxious, I became excited about the new possibilities. This shift in perspective allowed me to see change not as something to fear, but as a chance to grow in faith and understanding.

The Bible assures us in Isaiah, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth” (43:19). Every change, when seen through the lens of spiritual understanding, is a fresh opportunity for bearing witness to the spiritual fact of God’s goodness, which is constantly unfolding. Availing ourselves of such opportunities can help us more fully realize our purpose and potential as expressions of God’s love.

As we trust in God’s unchanging love, we can move through life’s transitions with grace, knowing that divine Love is always leading us to greater heights. Just as nature continually renews itself, we too can experience renewal through spiritual understanding. At every step we can feel God moving us toward deeper spiritual insights and a more profound sense of peace.

At a time when the world seems to be shifting beneath our feet, instead of resisting change, we can lean into it with confidence, knowing that Christ is bringing to light within us a greater understanding of ourselves and our unity with God. As we navigate the complexities of life, let us remember that we are not alone, but in the divine presence. God is always with us, providing the strength, wisdom, and joy we need to adapt and flourish.

Each change is an opportunity to grow spiritually, to learn more about God’s presence in our lives, and to experience the peace that comes from trusting in God’s perfect care.