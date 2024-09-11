Characteristic of my city is a multiplicity of terraces – open places along streets or on street corners where guests may sit and enjoy a drink and a snack. No sooner are you seated than peddlers start streaming to you.

On my first visit to the United States, I noticed that a number of properties had a “No soliciting” sign in front. Oh, how I wished I could carry around with me in my own city a banner with that message!

Solicitors in our towns can be annoying but are relatively easy to dismiss. But what about the endless stream of mental solicitors that come to us – thoughts suggesting, for example, that we are discouraged or that something is impossible to resolve or heal? These tend to be harder to ignore or dismiss, since they frequently come disguised as our own thoughts and peddle messages that sound credible or alluring, such as “This situation is hopeless”; “If you cheat only this one time, the world won’t collapse”; “If you don’t take advantage of this opportunity, you’ll end up poor all your life.”

However believable they might seem to us, these unwelcome solicitors are peddling nothing but untruths – thoughts that have no basis in God, the one divine Mind and source of all true intelligence. We can easily identify them because they are devoid of hope and spiritual inspiration.

How can we repel these intruders and see that they don’t return? Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, was quite aware of these spoilers of health and happiness. Speaking from experience, she provides the student of this Science with plenty of instructions about how to handle them. For instance, on page 392 of “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” she writes, “Stand porter at the door of thought. Admitting only such conclusions as you wish realized in bodily results, you will control yourself harmoniously.”

If we want to experience health, then we must not accept the belief that we can have a disease. If we want to feel at peace, we must not accept that discord has any reality. This is not to say that we ignore evil, but rather that we see what the solicitation is trying to accomplish and understand that it cannot do so because it has no reality, no truth. This is the watching that Christ Jesus was referring to when he said, “Take ye heed, watch and pray” (Mark 13:33).

Jesus came into the world to show humanity the unreality of evil, and he demonstrated through his healing works that God is supreme, ever present, the only reality and power. When we understand the powerlessness of evil and the allness of God, good, we are less likely to succumb to negative suggestions.

I was reminded of this need when I found myself attracted by news articles criticizing our country’s government. For a good while, I was disturbed by such news. I asked myself if it were possible to pray effectively while at the same time accepting evidence of evildoing and criticizing those in power. The answer was obvious: No! From then on, I started to watch my thoughts, and I made efforts to appreciate the good that I could see.

The more I did that, the more I felt at peace.

Such prayer does not just provide us with peace of mind; it heals the discords of human existence. Here is a small example.

More than once, I have found myself in one of my city’s massive traffic jams. Instead of going along with harsh criticisms voiced around me, I affirm to myself that God, good, is the real power, and that God, Mind, is all intelligence and is reflected by all His children, as Christian Science teaches. The circumstances always change for the better. Prayer for the common good and our world can make a difference.

It also has a salutary effect in our personal affairs, as I experienced several years ago.

While working for a United Nations agency in my country, I was suddenly struck with a persistent cough. I was used to relying on prayer for healing, and I started to pray for myself. Those I shared an office with were quite concerned. But I knew the truth of the matter – that I am a spiritual idea, the reflection of God, and, as such, always in perfect health – so I did not waver. I asked a friend to support me in that prayerful work, and the coughing was soon over. This healing took place over 10 years ago.

I must confess that the battle is not yet won against the unwelcome solicitors that regularly come to thought claiming reality, but victory is certain when we watch and pray. I remain in a watching mode, with my “No soliciting” banner posted in thought. And I invite you to join me!

Pour lire cet article en français, cliquez ici.

Adapted from an article published in the Nov. 21, 2022, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.