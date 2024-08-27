Skip to footer

Watered flower

As God’s children, entirely spiritual, we’re created to thrive, as this poem conveys.

  • By Kit Cornell Kurtz

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
O wilted flower
– ground so parched
you can no longer
lift your face
to the glory
of the sun –
realize the rain
has come.

God’s tender hand
has given floods
of love,
water for growth,
water for healing,
strength to lift
your head
and see
the ever-present
light of Life –
Spirit guiding,
Truth providing.

You’re not a flower
of earth and mud –
the myth of mortality.
A perfect seed,
by God conceived,
you’re planted by Love’s
gracious hand.
All spiritual,
you’re Mind’s idea,
by Life lit bright –
held fast and
blessed by Soul.

No need to face
the dirty ground.
Love is here – all around.

Let your beauty shine –
reflected glory
always thine.

Your ground is watered.
God’s blessings flow.
Grow!

