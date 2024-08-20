Skip to footer

Life’s promise of continued capability

Recognizing that God’s children are never doomed to decrepitude frees us from age-related limitations, as a woman experienced after she was faced with knee problems.

  • By Valerie Minard

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Age has been a hot topic in the news lately. Many are asking at what point age affects one’s physical and mental health and capabilities. An acquaintance mentioned that this even led her to question her own usefulness and self-worth in society as she grew older.

In thinking about the topic of aging, what’s curious to me is that the Bible records Moses going to free the Israelites from Egyptian slavery at 80 years old. He then gave them the Ten Commandments and guided them throughout their 40-year journey to the promised land. The Bible says that “his eye was not dim, nor his natural force abated” (Deuteronomy 34:7). His siblings accompanied him, too. Clearly, those three didn’t let age limit them or their mission!

Mary Baker Eddy, who founded the Pulitzer Prize-winning Christian Science Monitor when she was 87, wrote in her seminal work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “Chronological data are no part of the vast forever. Time-tables of birth and death are so many conspiracies against manhood and womanhood. Except for the error of measuring and limiting all that is good and beautiful, man would enjoy more than threescore years and ten and still maintain his vigor, freshness, and promise. Man, governed by immortal Mind, is always beautiful and grand. Each succeeding year unfolds wisdom, beauty, and holiness” (p. 246).

I love the idea of life growing in vigor, freshness, and promise with each succeeding year! God, infinite Life itself, doesn’t have an expiration date. As the spiritual idea, or offspring, of God, man – a term that includes everyone – is always governed by the divine Mind. As we identify ourselves and others through this spiritual lens, rather than as degenerating mortals, we realize more and more the promise of expressing greater abilities and goodness.

These ideas were helpful when I faced a problem with my knees. Climbing stairs had become difficult. I’d had other healings through Christian Science prayer in the past, so I had confidence this could be met with such prayer as well.

I realized that I had taken in the notion that joint problems, and even replacements, are inevitable as one ages. But as I prayed I was inspired by the idea that the only thing I needed to replace was the lie that I was a vulnerable mortal at the mercy of time.

Christian Science teaches that God is Life and is eternal. Our true identity as the spiritual reflection of this eternal Life isn’t governed by body parts with expiration dates. Instead of rolling over and accepting decrepitude as unavoidable, I affirmed that divine Mind, God, good, is the only true cause – the source of all action.

I also prayed with the Bible verse that says, “It is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me” (Romans 14:11). I thought of “bowing” as “bending” and loved the idea that this was a divine command and promise, and so it must be fulfilled, because God knew my “downsitting and mine uprising” (Psalms 139:2). That is, He knew me as He created me – spiritual, capable, and free.

Then I was scheduled to serve a two-week stint as a Christian Science practitioner at a Christian Science camp. Not only was it an active group of campers, but also, it turned out that my room assignment was on the top floor of the dining hall. Every time I went up the stairs, I prayed. The Bible says that we are “joint-heirs with Christ” (Romans 8:17). Our heritage from God, Spirit, is pure goodness.

By the end of the two weeks, I had complete mobility. The thoroughness of the healing was further proven a couple of weeks later, when I was able to climb the 100-plus stairs at a beach every day for a week, without pain. And in some cases I did it without even needing to sit down for a rest. That was over a year ago, and the problem hasn’t returned.

We don’t need to accept age-related, limiting beliefs that our God-given capability can be undermined. Divine Life is eternal and is forever maintaining our “wisdom, beauty, and holiness.” And that’s a promise!

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Life’s promise of continued capability
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/0820/Life-s-promise-of-continued-capability
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe