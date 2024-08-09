Skip to footer

God, our Rock

In times of trouble, and anytime, we can rely on God to keep us safe and secure.

Lord, how are they increased that trouble me! many are they that rise up against me.
Psalms 3:1

Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like: He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock.
Luke 6:47, 48

The supremacy of Spirit was the foundation on which Jesus built.
Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 138

Thus founded upon the rock of Christ, when storm and tempest beat against this sure foundation, you, safely sheltered in the strong tower of hope, faith, and Love, are God’s nestlings; and He will hide you in His feathers till the storm has passed.
– Mary Baker Eddy, “Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” p. 152

