Skip to footer

Spiritual forgetting

As we understand that all true thoughts come from the divine Mind, bad memories and their effects fade away. 

  • By Pamela Savage

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

The story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego is one of the Bible’s most dramatic accounts of God delivering His children from peril. As the book of Daniel relates, the three Hebrew captives were bound and thrown into a fiery furnace as punishment for refusing to worship the Babylonian king’s golden idol. But the fire did not touch them. To the king’s astonishment, the three came out of the furnace unharmed, with their clothes and hair unsinged, and not even “the smell of fire had passed on them” (3:27).

The fact that the men did not smell of smoke seems to indicate that their faith in God had protected them so thoroughly that no fear or resentment from the experience remained.

An article about this story in The Christian Science Journal titled “‘The smell of fire’” (Louise Knight Wheatley, March 1920) discusses several kinds of mesmeric thought that would keep us clinging to the memory of past challenges – pride, self-pity, sympathy, self-condemnation, and blame.

Yet, as God’s spiritual expression, man reflects only God’s thoughts. Our true memories are entirely good and are held in the divine Mind, where there is no room for anything unlike God. In pure moments of Christlike illumination, when we awaken to God’s eternal peace and harmony, both evil and the memory of it disappear. I like to refer to this important component of healing through prayer as spiritual forgetting.

Healing that wipes the slate clean is achieved by refusing to accept the false suggestion that evil is real. God is infinite; therefore, evil never had any actual presence, power, or intelligence, so there is no point in brooding over it. The tendency to keep talking or thinking about a disease, an accident, or some other problem would only delay a complete healing.

One day a relative asked me to pray for her about a difficulty with a coworker with whom she’d had a disagreement; tempers had flared, and harsh words had been spoken. I prayed to see that the only one communicating to each of us is God – divine Love, the one and only Mind – and that one child of God cannot impose his or her will on another or express anything but love. Soon the coworkers apologized to each other, and all seemed well.

Not long afterward, however, I received a call from my relative letting me know that there had been another angry dispute, more heated this time. As we talked, it became clear that even after the first argument had been resolved, she had continued to ruminate on what had been said. Lingering resentment between the two had bred further discord.

I prayed to see that our loving divine Parent would never require us to walk through a fiery situation in the first place, much less torment us with memories of past hurts. God, our only real Mind, is ever unfolding fresh views of His goodness. There is no evil memory loop in this Mind, or in our reflection of Mind, that can keep us mentally rehearsing negative incidents.

Each child of God is free to know and express Christly qualities, such as purity, kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. That is our divine right and our very purpose for being.

Two days later, my relative called to say that the discord was completely healed. Years later, their relationship remains peaceful and harmonious, with no lingering “smell of fire.”

When we see ourselves and others as God sees us, as His own spiritual reflection, we understand that nothing we seem to have gone through can mar our perfect selfhood. Not even the smell of fire can be detected on us, because the fire was never really there.

Adapted from an article published in the Feb. 27, 2023, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Spiritual forgetting
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/0731/Spiritual-forgetting
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe