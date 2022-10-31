Transforming urban environments

Our choices today will have huge impacts on generations to come. Green urban spaces are not only more economically and environmentally sound, but also healthier for the human experience.

By using regional plants in roundabouts, roadsides, and green roofs, cities can be as biodiverse as their surrounding countrysides. If the correct plants are used, cities can provide food for declining bee and butterfly species, which in turn will have massive environmental benefits.

Taking cars off the road and limiting emissions should be a priority. However, in the short term, trees, bushes, and living walls can clean the air of pollutants. In addition to filtering carbon dioxide through carbon sequestration, cleaning the air of pollutants increases the quality of life in our cities.

If urban spaces are necessary for the projected increase in population, they need to be sustainable. This is where urban greening steps in. Urban greening is the incorporation of natural infrastructure into urban environments – such as green pedestrian and bicycle trail systems, urban street canopies, green roofing, living walls, community gardens, and natural stormwater features.

This is one of three winning entries in a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was "What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?"

More than 4 billion people live in urban environments globally. This is projected to increase to nearly 7 billion by the middle of the century. Not only are cities detrimental to the environment, but also they pose serious health risks. If urban spaces are necessary for the projected increase in population, we need sustainable solutions to these problems. This is where urban greening steps in. Urban greening is the incorporation of natural infrastructure into urban environments – such as green pedestrian and bicycle trail systems, urban street canopies, green roofing, living walls, community gardens, and natural stormwater features.

Green spaces are proven to lower stress and anxiety. These are major causes of physical and mental health problems. Across Europe, approximately 1 in every 15 deaths is associated with a lack of physical activity. Providing access to parks and gardens can mitigate the health problems associated with not getting enough exercise.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 3.7 million deaths per year are caused by exposure to poor air quality. This is created by cars and industrial emissions. Taking cars off the road and limiting emissions should be a priority. However, in the short term, trees, bushes, and living walls can clean the air of pollutants. In addition to filtering carbon dioxide through carbon sequestration, cleaning the air of pollutants increases the quality of life in our cities.

Urban environments are typically around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius hotter (1.8 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) than surrounding landscapes. This can increase the likelihood of heat-related injuries. Urban areas integrated with natural infrastructure average around 1 degree Celsius cooler than their traditional counterparts. Rainwater collection systems also pose an issue; they can be easily overwhelmed when heavy rain occurs over a long period. When this happens, flooding ensues, which causes damage to property and people. It also delivers harmful pollutants from roads to local environments. Instead of these collection systems, we should invest in natural stormwater infrastructure such as filtration marshes and watersheds that can filter impurities. A study done in New York City found a new water filtration plant costs $8 billion to $10 billion, while watershed conservation costs $1.5 billion. Prioritizing natural infrastructure cuts down on expenses, damages, and loss of life from water-related incidents.

Urban environments can help bring back local ecosystems. By using regional plants in roundabouts, roadsides, and green roofs, cities can be as biodiverse as their surrounding countrysides. If the correct plants are used, cities can provide food for declining bee and butterfly species, which in turn will have massive environmental benefits.

Our choices today will have huge impacts on generations to come. Green urban spaces are not only more economically and environmentally sound, but healthier for the human experience.

Asher, from Austin, Texas, is a home-schooled teen who has traveled full time in an RV his whole life. He enjoys graphic design, filmmaking, and photography, and is committed to making the world sustainable.

