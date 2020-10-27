For those with disabilities, shift to remote work has opened doors (video)

As desk jobs went from in person to online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kayle Hill’s prospects opened up as she took on a new telework position. Her previous employer was resistant to providing remote work accommodations, even though Ms. Hill’s administrative work could easily be completed at home. “There’s often a sense that disabled people should just be grateful for what they have,” she says. “There is always a sense that asking for something else makes you burdensome.”

Ms. Hill is among the 1 in 4 U.S. adults with disabilities. Federal law requires businesses to provide “reasonable accommodation,” but many employers assume such measures – such as allowing remote work – would give disabled workers an unfair advantage, or be costly to implement. As office work becomes virtual in 2020, many disabled people are seeing an unprecedented level of accessibility in their employment.

“We have seen entire corporations pivot to work from home in a matter of weeks,” says Matthew Cortland, a disabled lawyer and policy analyst. “It really does give lie to the notion that [remote work accommodation] is an undue burden, when you have done it for everyone as soon as the abled needed it.”