Skip to footer

Twin sisters compete against one another in Soviet-era ballet world

"Maya & Natasha," by Elyse Durham, Mariner Books, 384 pp.
stack of books What are you reading?

Elyse Durham’s debut novel, “Maya & Natasha,” hooked me with its premise: Twin sisters vie for a single spot at the famed Kirov Ballet in Leningrad. 

It’s the height of the Cold War, and the Soviet Union and the United States are locked in a battle of wills. It’s not a stretch to say that the two sisters, like the two superpowers, both need and resent each other. 

The twins are 18 years old when we meet them, in their final year of training before auditioning for the Kirov. Durham skillfully builds the insular world of a top Russian ballet school, and the atmosphere bristles with competition, flirtation, and intrigue. She uses supple language to convey how bodies move and connect with music. 

Why We Wrote This

Creative expression thrives when people trust and rely on each other. But in repressive societies, faith in others often erodes, as individuals compete for limited freedoms.

Maya and Natasha depend on each other; their mother, a dancer, died by suicide shortly after their birth, and they don’t know who their father is. The absence of family affects them differently: Maya initially comes across as self-pitying and needy, envious of Natasha’s talents. Natasha seems headstrong and careless of her sister’s feelings. 

The stakes are high. National fame and travel opportunities accrue to a Kirov dancer, while anonymity and isolation await the sister left behind – or at least that’s what each one thinks. The Soviet Culture Ministry has ruled that only one member of a family can accept a position at the Kirov, which sends touring companies overseas. This is to discourage defections, which have become a PR nightmare for the Kremlin. 

Durham taps into the desperation of artists hemmed in by an authoritarian system that provides for their training but warps their humanity. A rupture occurs that sends the two young women spiraling into different orbits. Reconciliation seems nearly impossible.  

With verve and drama, Durham draws us into the swirl of Soviet dancers, defectors, filmmakers, and politicians. “Maya & Natasha” is an eloquent and timely reminder about the toll of authoritarianism, the corrosive effect of selfishness, and the hunger for forgiveness.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Twin sisters compete against one another in Soviet-era ballet world
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2025/0227/maya-and-natasha-novel-elyse-durham-cold-war
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe