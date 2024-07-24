Skip to footer

What do scientists have to learn from wildlife? The value of diversity.

Jasmin Graham’s fresh and innovative memoir details how her work as a “rogue” shark scientist pushes science to include more diverse perspectives.

|
Sonia Szczesna
Jasmin Graham is a marine biologist and a shark expert. She mentors young people from a range of backgrounds to encourage more diversity of perspectives.
stack of books What are you reading?
  • By Hannah Fish Contributor

Jasmin Graham, a marine biologist, had no idea there were other Black researchers like herself who studied sharks. It wasn’t until those women began posting images of themselves on social media in 2020 under #BlackinNature that she found her community. 

The discovery was meaningful to Graham, who specializes in elasmobranch ecology and evolution. Unlike most researchers, she currently works outside of any academic affiliation or institution. As she explains in her lively autobiography, “Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist,” her work is a direct result of perseverance, constant innovation, and a fierce love for others. 

While the book travels back and forth along the timeline of Graham’s life, it focuses primarily on her first “rogue” year out in the field. Graham explains how, after much consideration, she left her Ph.D. work at Florida State University after a man on campus took several years’ worth of her research and published a misleading paper under his own name. (More on the incident and the man’s eventual exit from the school two years later awaits the reader.) 

Through the turmoil, Graham took to heart her mother’s advice. As a child, when she had felt lonesome and adrift in her school cafeteria, Graham’s mother wisely told her, “Make a new table.” 

Now, as an adult, Graham takes the idea a step further by conducting research on her own terms. Since she does not have access to funding that is reserved for those with doctorates, she finds creative ways to obtain a boat, the right gear, and sufficient software for reviewing data. For instance, she’s found a way to take efficient specimen measurements with an app on her phone that costs only $3, rather than relying on expensive laser photogrammetry. Through her resourcefulness and the support of mentors such as Tonya Wiley and allies like Catherine Macdonald – other Florida-based, female scientists who have each founded their own nonprofits – her work continues.  

She’s also mentoring budding marine biologists. On Juneteenth of 2020, Graham and three other scientists came together under the banner of Dr. Macdonald’s nonprofit Field School to establish a group called Minorities in Shark Sciences. Every summer, MISS welcomes young scientists who identify along a range of marginalized genders, races, and ethnicities, who learn how to catch sharks, handle them safely, and collect data effectively. 

For Graham, the work is a dream come true. She writes, “Projects like these – that are close to my roots and my heart – are what drive me. ... Here, my curiosity can shine a light on the lives of the marine animals and communities I love, helping to get everyone included in the conversation – not just those who have letters after their name or who own beachfront property.”

One of the consistent threads throughout the book is the multifaceted nature of diversity and how that diversity fosters survival for all. For example, Graham discusses how biodiversity in wildlife helps maintain a healthy ecosystem, and yet the science community is “still very slow on the uptake when it comes to realizing this concept applies to them as well,” she writes. “If you make everyone the same, you are all susceptible to the same things. The chances of you encountering something no one in the group can handle decreases when there is more variation.” 

While the book deals with serious matters like diversity and inclusion, there’s a youthful levity to Graham’s writing. It leaves the reader with hope for the future. As her literary agent once told her: “If we all waited till we were old to write a book, we’d miss out on some great perspectives.” 

This author offers a fresh, inspiring perspective.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to What do scientists have to learn from wildlife? The value of diversity.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2024/0724/sharks-dont-sink-jasmin-graham
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe