Skip to footer

How George Marshall’s quiet genius for planning helped the US win world wars

In a new biography, Josiah Bunting III paints a revealing picture of the quiet man who grew into a titanic military leader. 

 

"The Making of a Leader: The Formative Years of George C. Marshall," by Josiah Bunting III, Knopf, 272 pp.
stack of books What are you reading?
  • By Barbara Spindel Contributor

As a young U.S. Army infantry officer in the Philippines in 1902, George Marshall was leading his soldiers single file across a stream when one of them spotted a crocodile. Panic ensued, with the men scrambling out of the water to safety. Marshall had graduated from the Virginia Military Institute not long before, and he was younger than most of the men he was commanding. Still, despite his relative inexperience, his immediate response was to order the soldiers to return to the stream. 

Josiah Bunting III tells the revealing story in “The Making of a Leader: The Formative Years of George C. Marshall.” The subject of this engaging and admiring biography went on to lead the Allies to victory in World War II and, later, to serve as secretary of state and secretary of defense; the plan that helped rebuild Europe in the war’s aftermath bears his name. Bunting’s book concludes long before those accomplishments, however, instead pondering how a young Marshall grew into the towering figure we remember today. His leadership qualities, as the crocodile incident suggests, were apparent early on.

Indeed, Bunting observes that from the time he was an adolescent, Marshall – born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, in 1880 – evinced a quiet and cool determination. “He began to cultivate a certain solitude of spirit, a reserve, that would become a settled part of his adult character,” the author writes. Marshall was ambitious, but he didn’t distinguish himself academically. Sensing that the Army would be the best outlet for his talents and drive, he attended the Virginia Military Institute, where he excelled in military subjects.   

Bunting briskly summarizes the significance of Marshall’s early postings, which, in addition to the Philippines, included Fort Reno in Oklahoma and Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. The book’s longest chapter covers Marshall’s eventful World War I service in France. The author relates the famous episode that followed the redoubtable Gen. John Pershing’s inspection of the division in which Marshall was serving. The commander of the American Expeditionary Forces, unimpressed by what he saw, upbraided the senior officer, William Sibert. Marshall, to the shock of those present, stepped forward and defended the soldiers. Rather than being offended by the challenge, General Pershing was impressed, and he came to rely on Marshall’s counsel.

Marshall had hoped to command troops in battle, but his organizational skills, focus, and discipline meant that his commanding officers preferred to have him on their staffs. “I seemed to be getting farther and farther away from the fight, and it was particularly hard to work on a plan and then not attend to its execution,” he later wrote of his World War I service. He was a key planner of the decisive 1918 Meuse-Argonne campaign. Its success in the face of the daunting logistical challenge of moving 600,000 troops solidified Marshall’s reputation as, in the author’s words, “a paragon of almost inhuman efficiency.” 

After World War I, Marshall turned down a lucrative job offer from J.P. Morgan & Co., instead spending five years as aide-de-camp to General Pershing, who, after the war, became chief of staff of the Army. (Marshall would hold the same position during World War II.) General Pershing, who disliked administrative tasks, leaned heavily on his aide. As Bunting tells it, he marked requests with the same notation: “Major M, take care of it.” 

Because of his taciturn nature, Marshall can be a difficult subject for biographers. Bunting succeeds in creating a balanced picture. He notes that his subject possessed a remote demeanor that did not invite intimacy or familiarity. But he also observes that “contemporaries remember [Marshall] as earnest, good-hearted, rigorous in the execution of his duties.” 

After World War I and into the Great Depression, the author explains, America significantly reduced military funding. This slender volume ends shortly before Marshall was tasked with transforming the Army into the heroic force that would help turn the tide for the Allies. Bunting emphasizes that Marshall was up to the job not only because of his strategic and administrative gifts, but also because of his connection to the men he commanded. He calls him “a general who understood the aspirations and needs, and quality, of his citizen soldiers; who would know what he was asking of them, and who would, his own protestations to the contrary, feel their anguish, exhaustion, fear, and pain.” Some fortuitous blend of Marshall’s innate talents and character, combined with his early experiences, prepared him well for the grave challenges that lay ahead.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How George Marshall’s quiet genius for planning helped the US win world wars
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2024/0606/George-Marshall-World-War-I
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe