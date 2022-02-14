Five romance novels celebrate belonging, friendship, and food

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about couples or romantic love. It can also include the bonds among friends, families, and even communities. A group of novels answers the call for connection – and for happy endings.

Reading a good romance novel need not be a guilty pleasure. The longings for connection, for happy endings, for overcoming loneliness and isolation are universal desires. So there’s no reason to hide that novel under a more “serious” piece of literature. And fans of this genre are legion: Romance was the second-bestselling genre of fiction after general adult fiction in 2021, and sales rose significantly during the first year of the pandemic, according to Fortune magazine. Hundreds of blogs are devoted to romantic stories, in which the genre is further subdivided into specialty audiences.

This year as we mark Valentine’s Day – which florists, chocolatiers, and greeting card companies would try to convince us is only about romantic love – we look to widen the scope to include not only couples, but also friends, families, and even whole communities.

These novels, set in a variety of cultures, offer realistic portrayals of individuals who are sometimes in conflict, but who are always journeying toward acceptance and love. It’s also noteworthy to find many male characters in these books who are represented as genuine, intelligent, and thoughtful.

Charming confection

Julie Tieu’s debut novel, “The Donut Trap,” is a sweet confection with real substance. The story, whose universality will appeal to readers nostalgic for their own youth, also takes on specificity as Tieu explores the dynamics of a Chinese Cambodian American family. The Tran family owns Sunshine Donuts, near Los Angeles. College grad Jasmine, known as Jas, feels like a failure, “back at square one, living with my parents and helping out at the shop, as if college never happened.” Her spirits are buoyed by Alex, an old college crush; the return of her brother, Pat; and putting her work dreams into action.

Tieu’s story sparkles with flirty banter (between Jas and Alex) and exasperated parent-child exchanges, until finally healing avenues of communication open up. Readers will witness what it means to be a first-generation American coping with immigrant parents. The novel, in which forgiveness is a beautifully resonant theme, evokes empathy and understanding.

Ambitious podcaster

In Uzma Jalaluddin’s “Hana Khan Carries On” – which will be adapted into film by Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios – Hana is a smart and ambitious 20-something South Asian woman living in Toronto. Her dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist are just beginning to take flight with her anonymous podcast, “Ana’s Brown Girl Rambles.” Too busy for a boyfriend, Hana interns at a radio station and serves customers at her family’s failing halal restaurant. She is shocked when a new, hip Indian restaurant moves in nearby.

Jalaluddin successfully re-imagines the 1995 rom-com “You’ve Got Mail,” setting it within a loving Muslim community that is facing racism. Hana’s texting friendship with her loyal podcast fan, StanleyP, competes for her heart’s attention with her intriguing rival Aydin, son of the new restaurateur. Hana reaches our hearts with her desire “to tell diverse stories that made a difference, that framed personal narratives in a way that allowed people to think about the world in a whole new light.”

Love letter to two cultures

“Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words,” Annika Sharma’s captivating debut in “The Chai Masala Club” series, is a stunning love letter to New York City and Indian culture told through a heartwarming, interracial love story.

Indian American biomedical engineer Kiran Mathur falls for her charming new neighbor, Nash Hawthorne, a white Tennessean and child psychologist. The two enjoy getting to know each other on adventures around the city, checking off items on their bucket lists, a tradition started by Kiran’s three best friends – who are her family in America. Kiran is mindful that her parents, who were told by village elders to disown her older sister in India for marrying outside their caste, will be vehemently opposed to her new relationship. She and Nash ultimately face ancient Indian cultural beliefs that would keep them apart. Still, she summons resourcefulness and patience to restore broken family ties. This enchanting novel feels like one beautiful soul-searching conversation.

Finding self-acceptance

In Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s “Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?” British Nigerian Oxford graduate Yinka Oladeji is up for promotion at the investment bank where she works. But when her mum and aunties publicly humiliate her at her sister’s baby shower and during a church service by sending up “the prayer of the century,” for God to grant Yinka a “huzband,” Yinka unravels. Losing her job next, and not interested in entering the dating market, she bumps into her old boyfriend, now engaged to a woman with lighter skin than Yinka’s. Cut to Yinka throwing herself into a secret plan to find a date to an upcoming wedding by updating herself (with nods to “Bridget Jones’s Diary”). The story is packed with humor, drama, and good-hearted characters. Yinka’s genuine faith and wish to remain a virgin until marriage are refreshing. She finds success when she faces her fears and rejoices in her authentic self, truly accepting her father’s words, “Yinka, you’re beautiful. ... Remember, the midnight sky is just as beautiful as the sunrise.”

Friendship by post

Kim Fay travels back to the 1960s in “Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love,” in which two women correspond through letters, reminiscent of “84, Charing Cross Road.” Immie lives on Camano Island, near Seattle, with her husband and writes a column for Northwest Home & Life. A younger writer and travel enthusiast named Joan sends a gift of exotic saffron to Immie, and a friendship for the ages is born. Through sisterly, often hilarious letters, they share recipes, hopes, and dreams, and lean on each other during difficult times, such as the Cuban missile crisis and John F. Kennedy’s assassination. In Immie, Joan finds a confidant when she falls in love with a widower. Delicious food, wonderful characters, and adventures abound in this delightful story that simmers with affection.