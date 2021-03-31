Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Crafts and social movements went hand-in-hand in American history

Author Glenn Adamson points out that the artisan’s workshop has long served as a shared space where people gathered with a common goal.

Bloomsbury Publishing
“Craft: An American History” by Glenn Adamson, Bloomsbury, 400 pp.
stack of books What are you reading?

  • By Joan Gaylord Correspondent

Activists in the 1980s had tried for years to persuade government officials to address the growing AIDS crisis. They finally broke through with a patchwork of hand-stitched fabric squares memorializing those who had died – the AIDS Quilt. Displayed in Washington and in communities across the United States, the enormous and ever-expanding project captured the public’s attention as nothing else had. Politicians could no longer ignore the situation.

As Glenn Adamson makes clear in “Craft: An American History,” this was not the first time that handicrafts had played a role in American politics. The scholar and former museum director unwinds the story through the lens of the artisans, revealing how crafts and the people who create them have played an enduring role in shaping this country’s history. The book touches on issues of race and class as well as labor movements, and Adamson weaves in familiar names such as Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, and Gustav Stickley. He also includes figures usually left out of the narrative, like Candace Wheeler.

Renowned for her fine needlework and motivated by the needs of impoverished Civil War widows, Wheeler turned her skills – and those of other women – into a commercial enterprise. These women included Elizabeth Custer, whose husband had been killed at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Wheeler went on to found a textile company that employed only women. “It was the unwritten law that women should not be wage-earners or salary beneficiaries,” she said. “But necessity was stronger than the law.”

With an academic’s eye for detail, Adamson examines the ways that crafts like needlework or carpentry provided opportunities for many Americans to achieve a measure of independence. But he also expounds upon the dark side of that trade: When a product that originates in individuality is subsumed by industry, it often leads to the exploitation of workers, including children.

The dawning industrial age ushered in competition and job insecurity, which quickly replaced the artisans’ values of independence and quality. Adamson notes, “For Whitman and others ... there was still no absolute distinction between craft and industry. There was simply production and, increasingly, it defined America.” Yet he describes how trade-specific unions fueled the emerging clout of the labor force.

‘If you can keep it’: Where next for a strained democracy

And while Adamson delineates the tension between crafts and business, including the destruction of natural resources and other challenges that persist today, he highlights the effectiveness of crafting within social movements.

A recent example is the Women’s March of 2017, the largest single-day political mobilization in American history, which might best be remembered for its ubiquitous pink hats. These hand-knit caps helped unify the gathering of women of all ages and social classes, who had traveled to the nation’s capital in a show of solidarity against the election of President Donald Trump. 

Adamson implores us to build upon American tradition and examine how crafts can be effectively leveraged to improve our shared future. At a time of deep division in America, he asks if we might tap into our country’s long-standing connection with crafts to build bridges. After all, he notes, the artisans’ workshop has long served as a shared space where people gathered with a common goal.

“Wherever you go in America, country or city, north or south, red state or blue, you will find makers, and communities of support around them,” he writes in this remarkable and eminently readable book. “There is tremendous potential in this universality.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism