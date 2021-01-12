‘Concrete Rose’ is another winner from ‘The Hate U Give’ author

A couplet from Tupac Shakur’s poem, “The Rose that Grew from Concrete,” inspired the title of bestselling novelist Angie Thomas’ latest book, “Concrete Rose”: “Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? / Proving nature’s laws wrong it learned how to walk without having feet.”

Fans of Thomas may be familiar with her affinity for the rapper; her 2017 debut novel “The Hate U Give” also alluded to his work. They will likely also remember the rose in question: Maverick Carter, who was introduced in “The Hate U Give” as the responsible, nurturing father to teenage protagonist Starr Carter.

In this prequel set in the 1990s, a teenage Maverick takes center stage as he’s caught in a snarl of misfortune and poor choices while he figures out his place in the world. He’s a junior member of the King Lords gang, but that’s the least of his worries. In fact, he thinks of it as “like a fraternity” because his uncles, his father, and their cousins all joined before him. Given Maverick’s family ties, his membership is almost necessary to survive in Garden Heights – a close-knit neighborhood that becomes easy to visualize, thanks to Thomas’ world-building skills.

“No mother want their son in a gang, but no mother want their son dead either. Pops made so many enemies in the streets that I need somebody to have my back,” Maverick explains.

Instead, he’s anxiously waiting the results of a DNA test, which will determine whether or not he fathered a baby in a one-night stand he had when he was temporarily unattached to his current beloved girlfriend. He’s also running a dangerous side gig dealing drugs, despite promising his mother he’d avoid the riskier and deadlier side of gang life.

This 17-year-old version of Maverick is the most flawed hero that Thomas has written so far. Earlier principals Brianna Jackson (from “On the Come Up,” Thomas’ second book) and Starr had to navigate life as Black teens in communities facing poverty and gang conflicts, but Starr was a straight-arrow private school student and Bri was a talented rapper. One of Thomas’ standout talents is her ability to show readers of all backgrounds that Maverick, despite his imperfections and struggles, is also more blossom than thorns. He’s intent on doing the right thing, even though it takes a lot of growth to figure out what that truly means.

“Concrete Rose” is briskly written in Thomas’ unmistakable style, which is breezy but scattered with piercing insights and wry humor. The book is recommended for ages 14 and up; there is plenty of cursing and a brief but vivid murder scene that carries significant aftershocks, as well as a description of a sexual encounter that has ramifications of its own.

More unusual for a Young Adult novel is Thomas’ loving, true-to-life, and sometimes hilarious account of what’s involved in parenting an infant. Maverick learns about diapering, sleep routines, physician co-pays, postpartum depression, and car seat safety, all while trying to earn an honest living in a society whose cruel calculus suggests honesty is impractical. Maverick’s struggle to incorporate his own parents’ lessons into his decisions are particularly moving, as is his love and care for the baby he names Seven.

“Seven is the number of perfection. He perfect, ain’t he?” Maverick says.

“Concrete Rose” stands alone as a novel, but makes for an extra-satisfying matched pair with “The Hate U Give.” Knowing how Maverick’s story ends removes some of the tension; readers know who he will marry, what career he’ll pursue, and what kind of man he’ll be. But that knowledge also provides opportunities to savor the book’s relationships, delight in deeper understanding of the major and minor characters, and focus on the front-row view of Garden Heights. And Thomas urges readers to recognize the roses growing in the concrete of their own communities – or the ones they might themselves be.

For those who read “Concrete Rose” after finishing “The Hate U Give,” there’s a layer of added poignancy to what Maverick discovers is owed to his parents and his children – and ultimately to himself. Longtime fans know that more hard times and tough decisions lie ahead for him, even past the hard-won happy ending in “Concrete Rose.” Still, that doesn’t spoil the pleasure of this very satisfying read.