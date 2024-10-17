Skip to footer

Romancing the tome: How romance writers surprised the publishing world

In “Love in the Time of Self-Publishing,” researcher Christine Larson explores the strength of Romancelandia, the community of mostly women who write romance novels.

|
Erik Urdang
Christine Larson
  • By Barbara Spindel Contributor

Writers of romance novels, unlike authors in every other category, saw their incomes rise with the advent of digital publishing. What was the source of their success? Christine Larson was inspired to investigate. In her book “Love in the Time of Self-Publishing: How Romance Writers Changed the Rules of Writing and Success,” she asks, “Why did romance writers, arguably the most mocked, maligned, and mistreated group of authors in history, become the most successful and innovative writers in the e-book revolution?” Dr. Larson, a journalism professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, finds the answer in the cooperative spirit of Romancelandia, the term used to describe the genre’s community of overwhelmingly female writers and readers. Romance Writers of America (RWA), founded in 1980, was Romancelandia’s most prominent organization, with membership of the networking and advocacy group topping 10,000 at its peak. But internal strife, mostly revolving around issues of diversity and inclusion, splintered RWA, which filed for bankruptcy in May. Dr. Larson spoke recently with the Monitor. The interview has been edited and condensed.

Why has romance been disrespected as a literary genre?

Because in Western society, women have traditionally been disrespected, women’s writing has traditionally been disrespected, and women’s sexuality and romantic joy and pleasure have been sidelined and discounted. We see all of these forces coming together. It’s the perfect storm of misogyny. 

Still, romance writers have been much more successful with the transition to digital publishing than other authors. Why?

They were basically the laughingstock of publishing. Some of the founders of RWA told me that they would be at writing conferences and agents would say, “Why are you at this conference? You’re not a real writer.” So they formed these networks where published writers and aspiring writers came together and developed real, authentic relationships. My research showed that bestselling authors were unusually likely to form advice relationships with aspiring authors. And it wasn’t just that the published writers were mentoring the up-and-comers. The aspiring writers knew a lot about the digital world that published writers didn’t know. That two-way flow of information was much more difficult in writing communities where those relationships didn’t exist.

What is Amazon’s role in this story?

Amazon unleashed something that’s never been true in industrialized publishing before, which is that authors had an economically viable way to bring their stories to the public and make money, through digital self-publishing. 

The problem is that Amazon’s central interest is not in bringing stories to the world – their central interest is in making money. There are elements of the ecosystem that work against authors. For instance, if I’m an author and I want you to find my books, I pretty much have to buy ads from Amazon or I have to participate in Kindle Unlimited. And if I’m on Kindle Unlimited, I can’t sell my books on other platforms. 

The RWA emphasized community and solidarity. How did it unravel?

RWA was founded by Vivian Stephens, who was one of the only Black editors in all of New York publishing at the time. It was initially diverse for its time. But the publishing industry in general, then and still today, is very white-dominated. It was much harder for authors of color or any other kind of diverse author to get published for a long time, and that’s actually still true today. The problem with RWA is that while they welcomed diversity, they didn’t recognize the challenges, barriers, and needs of all of their members. They diversified their board, and they started holding diversity summits with publishers, but it was too little, too late. They lost their membership’s trust.

Do you think the organization can recover?

I think romance writers will find different ways to organize. Greater Romancelandia is so invested in supporting each other. I think we’re going to see lots of smaller networks. I don’t think RWA will ever have the numbers that gave it power in the past.

What lessons do romance writers have for other writers or even for other freelancers or gig workers in the digital economy?

I think the big lesson is that if you’re an individual creator or worker – a writer, a musician, an influencer – and you want to be treated fairly, you absolutely need a united community. But if you want a united community, you have to make sure that everyone is treated fairly. If you don’t, that community will unravel and leave everyone more isolated and alone in a world where big companies and corporations absolutely take advantage of isolation. 

I love studying this community because when you’re studying a group this big, you’re really studying a slice of American history and culture. It’s really a book about alternative forms of labor organization, but it’s wrapped up in this fun, wonderful package about women and reading. What could be more delicious?  

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Romancing the tome: How romance writers surprised the publishing world
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2024/1017/romance-writers-digital-age
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe