Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

How Sasha Alsberg stays true to herself in the romance genre

Sasha Alsberg, who has a half-million followers on social media, explains how she stays true to herself and how she wrote her novel “Breaking Time.”

Inkyard Press
Sasha Alsberg is the author of the fantasy romance novel "Breaking Time."

  • By Aubrey Hawke Staff Writer

Sasha Alsberg never thought she could be an author. Now, at age 25, she has a social media presence across several platforms with over 500,000 followers and is a New York Times bestselling author. Her newest book, “Breaking Time,” follows 18-year-old Klara as she discovers myth, magic, and love in rainy Scotland. “Breaking Time” is a fantasy adventure-romance novel, with an important and personal message of overcoming self-doubt, and finding community in grief. Ms. Alsberg spoke with the Monitor recently.

What drew you to reading growing up, and how did that inform your writing of “Breaking Time”?

Growing up, I struggled to read; words would float off the page, and I didn’t think I would ever become somebody who reads for fun. My mom really helped me, though. We would read books together like “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent,” and gradually I became better at reading and learned to love it. When I got older I read “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon and that helped me see the possibilities within the romance genre for having a romantic book that was also full of adventure and fantasy. That was one of the experiences that inspired me to write “Breaking Time.”

What led you to make the transition from reader to writer?

I became friends with a few authors. That was what got me to start seeing that maybe it was something I was capable of, too, but I never made the leap until my friend Lindsay Cummings called me one day and said, “Let’s write a book together.” We co-wrote “Zenith” and “Nexus” and through that experience I realized this was something I could do. I learned some valuable lessons from other authors that have helped, too, like don’t read your reviews. You should have a trusted source go through them and pick out what they think is actually valid. I learned that there’s a difference between hate reviews and the actual critical reviews that I respect.

Grief is a central theme in “Breaking Time.” What led you to write that in your story?

I did not plan on it when I was writing it. But I also did not plan on my dad dying last year. Or my mom dying when I was 15, and losing both parents. That’s why this book means so much to me, because so many of us have known people who have passed, and we need to know that there is a time for grief, and [it] doesn’t go away overnight. It does not subside because you’re having a good day. It will always be present.  You’ll never “get over it.” 

Wow, I feel like that just got really deep, but my point is that I want [readers] to know that I am here for them and I understand them. And there’s so many people around that will be there for them.

How does your life as an online content creator mesh with your life as an author?

I learned not to create for others, because it can sometimes inhibit me from loving it. I used to be a people pleaser, and being a content creator can lead to inauthenticity. 

What does the future hold?

I’m going to finish my mom’s novel that I found in our family photo albums. I plan on publishing it. That’s the next project in my mind, but right now I’m excited about the next book in the “Breaking Time” saga. I would love to start my own publishing house one day in the future. I think I know what it takes to be a great writer and that anybody has that within them. And it’s about people ... having someone to listen to help create their dreams and I really want to be that person. Publishing still needs to catch up a bit with advocating for inclusivity and diversity, and I would love to be part of that.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How Sasha Alsberg stays true to herself in the romance genre
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0726/How-Sasha-Alsberg-stays-true-to-herself-in-the-romance-genre
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe