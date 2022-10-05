Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
"Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis," by Annie Proulx, Scribner, 208 pp.
Responsibility

Don’t drain the swamp: Annie Proulx extols the virtues of wetlands

In “Fen, Bog and Swamp,” Annie Proulx eloquently argues the case for cherishing wetlands as critical to Earth’s ecosystems. 

  • By Steve Donoghue Contributor

Swamps, bogs, and marshes have long been portrayed as uninhabitable, impenetrable, and menacing – as places to avoid. For centuries, humans drained wetlands to plant crops and graze livestock, and the land was increasingly claimed for housing and later for commercial development.  

Yet the importance of wetlands to the global ecosystem can’t be overstated. Peat bogs, for example, sequester large amounts of the carbon dioxide and methane that are driving climate change. As Annie Proulx writes in “Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis,” wetlands are vital to the well-being of the planet. They can help “soften the shocks of change.”

As she points out, wetlands have faced “a global storm of greed,” with humans intent on draining, stripping, and filling in these spongy landscapes, which appeared to be of little value. “Since the fifteenth century when feudalism began to give way to nation-states, Western capitalism and imperialism, we have heard that peatlands are worthless because that same land drained is valuable for agriculture,” Proulx writes. “We are now in the embarrassing position of having to relearn the importance of these strange places.” 

In brief and luminously written chapters, she looks at some of the outbreaks of that storm of greed, starting with the destruction of the English fens and the indigenous peoples who lived there for thousands of years. In all the book’s sections, the righteous anger of a climate watcher is blended with the beautiful prose this author has been writing for 40 years. 

“The fen people of all periods knew the still water, infinite moods of cloud,” she writes. “They lived in reflections and moving reed shadows, poled through curtains of rain, gazed at the layered horizon, at curling waves that pummeled the land edge in storm.” 

But the main focus of this slim book is what Proulx inimitably refers to as “the despicable, exquisite, confounding, ever-changing swamp,” from the evocatively named Great Dismal Swamp, which straddles southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, to the Great Black Swamp in the Midwest, to the Okefenokee in the Southeast. She writes of tramping the Okefenokee, “It was a mat of sphagnum moss, and although some people say walking on it is like walking on a water bed, I felt its billowy heave was more like a wave of dizziness before you pass out – a very slow falling sensation although you remain upright.”  

She laments the destruction a century ago of the Kankakee Marsh (“the Everglades of the North”) in northern Indiana: “When they finished obliterating the Kankakee, the new unbending canal system was ninety miles long,” Proulx writes with a combination of sadness and disdain, “a mere 36 percent of what had been the river’s varied and complex natural length of 250 miles.”

More than half of America’s wetlands have been wiped out just since the 1980s, and as Proulx admits, it’s tempting to “believe with hopeless conviction that the past cannot be retrieved.” But a stubborn thread of wary optimism runs through “Fen, Bog and Swamp.” 

Proulx reminds her readers about “how eagerly nature responds to concerned care.” And she points out that “the public is beginning to regard the natural world in a different way. The ‘rights of nature’ is a legal concept that is gaining international standing. The United States is among dozens of countries that have committed to some ‘rights of nature’ laws that allow citizens to sue on behalf of lakes, streams, ocean reefs, swamps.”

It’s not too late to start showing care for wetlands – particularly with powerful books like this one pointing the way. This is a stark but beautifully written “Silent Spring”-style warning call from one of our greatest novelists.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Don’t drain the swamp: Annie Proulx extols the virtues of wetlands
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2022/1005/Don-t-drain-the-swamp-Annie-Proulx-extols-the-virtues-of-wetlands
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe