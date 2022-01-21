Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Cozying up with the 10 best books of January

Penguin Random House/WW Norton/Harper Collins

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Monitor reviewers

“And now let us believe in a long year that is given to us, new, untouched, full of things that have never been,” wrote Austrian poet and novelist Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926).

For avid readers, nothing is better than opening a new, untouched book, full of things one has never encountered. In that spirit, and to kick off a new year of reading, we offer recommendations for the latest books that provide insights, illumination, and fresh voices.  

Why We Wrote This

Our top picks for this month include books about striving to realize the American dream, looking beyond old patterns, searching for answers to racial divisions in America, and celebrating the lives of creative individuals.

In the realm of fiction, the immigrant narrative dominates, with an epic novel about the American dream and a collection of short stories that explore the Chinese diaspora.

Nonfiction titles include a Nobel Prize-winning economist’s compassionate memoir of growing up in India, a Black American woman’s observations on her travels in the Deep South, and a biography of two titans of American architecture and design. 

Engaging with the world, as these books demonstrate, can be both an enjoyable and a bracing experience. Understanding the struggles as well as the joys and aspirations of people near and far gives readers an opportunity to empathize with others, as well as celebrate our common humanity.

1. Small World by Jonathan Evison

Jonathan Evison’s Dickensian-style retelling of America’s history is a modern classic. His love for his characters glows in portrayals of Irish and Chinese immigrants, Native Americans, and enslaved people all yearning to belong. The book is a vast yet intimate tale about the American dream, and the people for whom the vision is yet unfulfilled.

Why We Wrote This

Our top picks for this month include books about striving to realize the American dream, looking beyond old patterns, searching for answers to racial divisions in America, and celebrating the lives of creative individuals.

2. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

Three books packed into one, “To Paradise” presents an archeological dig of a story – in reverse. Characters gay and straight, driven and aimless, tied to home or flung afar, struggle with questions of legacy and inheritance. Whether dwelling in a Utopian 1890s New York, mid-20th-century Hawaii, or a martial law-throttled, pandemic-pocked future, each must decide whether to follow their fathers or “find a new template.”

3. Thank You, Mr. Nixon by Gish Jen

Gish Jen’s latest collection begins with a Chinese saying: “A long journey begins with a step.” Readers could add, gratefully: “And ends with a story.” There are 11 here – starting with President Nixon’s visit to China in the 1970s and progressing to the pandemic-shaped present. With humor and pathos, the stories feature intertwined mainland, immigrant, and Hong Kong characters confronting cultural and political changes.

4. The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher

Kerri Maher’s enchanting historical novel follows American Sylvia Beach, founder of the storied Paris bookshop Shakespeare and Company, as she opens her doors in 1919 and then courageously commits to publishing her friend James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” which had been banned in the United States. (Read the full review here.)

5. Honor by Thrity Umrigar

In Thrity Umrigar’s engrossing (and sometimes graphic) novel of modern-day India, an interfaith couple, an honor killing, a court case, and an American-born Indian journalist seeking justice, all come together in two brave love stories that honor the desire for unconditional acceptance.

6. Violeta by Isabel Allende

A South American centenarian describes her life’s surprises, loves, and sorrows via letters to her grandson. Although uneven, Isabel Allende’s hard-to-put-down novel delivers nuanced characters – including many strong women – and astute reflections about political and social change.

7. Home in the World by Amartya Sen

Economist Amartya Sen won the Nobel Prize for his visionary work on poverty, inequality, and famine. Now, in this graceful and hopeful memoir, he reveals the roots of his economic theories in his formative years in India and England.

8. South to America by Imani Perry

Alabama native Imani Perry examines the outsized impact of the South on the American consciousness. It’s a perfect read for those who are hungry for knowledge about how the South came to be so dominant in the country’s history.

9. Lorraine Hansberry by Charles J. Shields

Lorraine Hansberry wrote the 1959 play “A Raisin in the Sun” when she was just 28. In this rich, edifying biography, Charles J. Shields situates the playwright’s short life in the context of the Great Migration, leftist politics, and issues of race, class, and sexuality, all leading up to the production of her dramatic masterpiece.

10. Architects of an American Landscape by Hugh Howard 

Hugh Howard examines the lives of two early titans of American design: Frederick Law Olmsted and Henry Hobson Richardson. The purity of nature animated Olmsted’s work, which included New York’s Central Park. Richardson’s commissions included Boston’s Trinity Church. The book offers insights into two classic American artists.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Cozying up with the 10 best books of January
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2022/0121/Cozying-up-with-the-10-best-books-of-January
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe