Escape into mystery with January 2021 audiobooks

The audiobooks of January 2021 take listeners on a circumnavigation of the world. In Philadelphia, a bookseller reassesses her life choices and prickly attitude, while in California, a well-known attorney is framed for murder and must prove his innocence. The city of Paris itself almost becomes a character in a new mystery series featuring an American expatriate. And in rural Ireland, a retired detective trying to live a quiet life becomes embroiled in a local mystery.

“The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly

Read by Peter Giles; Little, Brown & Company; 12 hours and 27 minutes

In the latest installment of the Lincoln Lawyer mystery series, Mickey Haller finds himself on the other side of the courtroom when he is accused of murder. Now, he must prove that he was framed. This is a new plot device for author Connelly, and so are the family dynamics that come into play: One romantic interest leaves the picture and another slides into place, and Haller’s elusive half-brother Harry Bosch shows up to offer support. A long-time reader for author Michael Connelly, narrator Peter Giles does a superb job of expressing Haller’s frustration and fear. Bosch, meanwhile, sounds more gruff and aloof. Unfortunately, the plot does get bogged down in courtroom procedure, making it one of the lesser Lincoln Lawyer stories. Expect cursing and some violence. Grade: B+

“Confessions of a Curious Bookseller” by Elizabeth Green

Read by Susan Dalian; Brilliance Audio; 10 hours and 25 minutes

In this epistolary novel, listeners glimpse a portrait of bookseller Fawn Birchill through her emails, journal entries, hostile online reviews, and tweets – and the painting shows a very flawed protagonist. She drinks too much, makes bad choices, and is far too self-involved. Still, there’s hope: She is kind to her staff, stray cats, and an elderly neighbor. It takes a while to grow accustomed to the unusual narrative style and the character's prickly personality. But it’s rewarding to stick with Birchill as she grows into a softer, more enlightened version of herself. Author Elizabeth Green will make you chuckle out loud as she does. Narrator Susan Dalian enhances this production by capturing the emotions behind Birchill’s missives, be they snarky or sweet; and she has a unique tone and timbre for each of the other characters. Grade: B

“The Searcher” by Tana French

Read by Roger Clark; Penguin Audio; 14 hours and 32 minutes

Narrator Roger Clark, with his deep, sonorous voice and careful delivery, is perhaps a bit too low-energy for a story that is often overly descriptive and slow-moving. His Irish brogue, though, is rich and believable. A true fish-out-of-water story, “The Searcher” begins when retired and divorced Chicago detective Cal Hooper settles into a rural Irish village to begin his second act, only to find himself embroiled in the disappearance of a local boy. Author Tana French is adept at writing from the male perspective, and it’s clear this book is more than just a nod to the 1956 film “The Searchers.” Though ultimately unmemorable, the story does give a good feel for life in rural Ireland. Some of the book’s topics are best suited for mature listeners. Grade: B-

“Déjà Dead” by Susan Kiernan-Lewis

Read by the author; published by the author; seven hours

Thanks to a litany of family issues, 60-year-old Claire Baskerville finds herself relocating from Georgia to Paris – and soon afterward she's entangled in a mystery as a primary suspect. It’s a good solid caper, enhanced by Baskerville’s unexpected talents from a past life as a skip chaser – someone who tracks down debtors who have skipped town. Multifaceted protagonist Baskerville is the real draw, as the plot of “Déjà Dead” does get a little convoluted. Sadly, the poor production value of the audiobook edition is a major defect. Author Susan Kierman-Lewis narrated and published this version, and she needed more quality control; much of the recording sounds muffled, and phrases are repeated nonsensically on several occasions. Grade: C+