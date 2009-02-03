Before he became a master of style, the young writer proved himself a genius of observation.
What began as a warm friendship between Vladimir Nabokov and Edmund Wilson eventually flamed into a feud.
Rowling recently revealed on Twitter that she's working on a book that will be published under her own name and one that will be released under her pen name, Robert Galbraith.
Rania Matar captures individuality and universality in every frame, allowing each girl to engage the camera as she sees fit.
What's selling best at independent bookstores across America.
Although it's not what she's known for, Southern writer Carson McCullers shared vivid memories of the Christmases of her childhood.
