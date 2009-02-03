Historian Tracy Borman's new book challenges our perception of the Tudor era.
Julia Baird's new biography concentrates on the personal and keeps the broader social and political issues of Victorian times firmly in the background.
In 'Crown of Blood,' British historian Nicola Tallis uncovers strength in 16th-century's doomed insta-queen.
Images from noted photographers celebrate the art of cycling.
These highly enjoyable new books highlight the powerful inspiration Wonder Woman has become.
'Talons of Power,' Book 9 of the 10-part 'Wings of Fire' series, is published Tuesday. Author Tui Sutherland sat down for a chat with the Monitor.
