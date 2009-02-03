Andrew Johnson dared Congress to go after him, and it did.
Journalist Patrick Kingsley deploys first-hand observations, probing interviews, and copious testimony to paint a vivid picture of the human suffering that migrants face during their journeys.
Historian Tracy Borman's new book challenges our perception of the Tudor era.
Historian Daniel Beer devotes fine attention to the group of idealistic officers known as the Decembrists, many of whom served decades in Siberian exile.
What's selling best at independent bookstores across the America.
John Nixon's fascinating new book tells us as much of Saddam as we're ever likely to know.
