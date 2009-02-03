Katherine Arden's debut novel features a clever, stalwart protagonist, determined to forge her own path in a time when women had few choices.
Day's youngest granddaughter Kate Hennessy calls her searching biography 'a quest to find out who I am through her.'
Thirty years ago, '84, Charing Cross Road' was released, achieving the magic of bringing to life the quiet drama of being lost in a book.
What's selling best at independent bookstores across America.
The Iron Curtain Trail is a 10,000-km ride through 20 countries along what was the world’s most extensive expression of divisive hostility.
This memoir told alternately by Franklin and her parents is a pull-up-a-chair-to-the kitchen-table retelling of a remarkable family story.
